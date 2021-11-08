Police ID victim of deadly Providence apartment fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man who was found dead by firefighters in a Providence apartment last week.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said 66-year-old Ernest Cartwright was killed in a fire that broke out Friday inside a home on Young Avenue.

When firefighters first attempted to make their way inside, Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Jutras said they were met with “hoarding conditions, high heat and zero visibility” on the second floor.

According to Jutras, the conditions forced firefighters to leave the building and instead climb through the second-floor windows, which is when they found Cartwright’s body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Jutras believes the hoarding conditions fueled the flames.