PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a man was stabbed outside a Providence gas station on Sunday.

Stephon Bellamy, 21, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Eddy Street, Providence police said Monday.

Witnesses told 12 News the victim was stabbed with a broken beer bottle after he was asked for a cigarette.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Bellamy was arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault and disorderly conduct, according to police.