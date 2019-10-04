Police ID suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a Pawtucket man suspected of fatally stabbing another man inside a Providence business earlier this week.

Police allege Joel Francisco, 41, stabbed Troy Pine, 46, late Wednesday night at Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue. Pine later died at the hospital.

Robert Pine (Photo courtesy: Robert Lindell)

The club was ordered temporarily closed by the city’s Board of Licenses the following day.

Anyone with information on Francisco’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or fzuena@providenceri.gov.

