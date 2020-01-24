1  of  2
Police ID Providence stabbing victim

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Providence have identified the man who was stabbed several times Thursday night.

Donald Turmel, 61, was found suffering from stab wounds inside his apartment building on Dexter Street.

Police said Turmel had knocked on his neighbor’s door and told them he “just got stabbed” before attempting to climb the stairs to his third-floor apartment.

Turmel was transported to the hospital in serious condition. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police said officers searched the entire apartment building and surrounding area but could not find the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

