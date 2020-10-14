Police ID victims of Providence triple shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the three men who were shot Tuesday outside of the Rhode Island School for the Deaf in Providence.

Deshaun Dure, 19, died from his injuries later that evening at Rhode Island Hospital while Omotayo Cole Adedeji, 19, and Aaron Gomes, 20, remain hospitalized, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.

The three victims were inside a white SUV when they were shot at, police said, and they were reportedly driven to the hospital by a fourth occupant who was not injured.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or can provide additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or fzuena@providenceri.gov.

It was the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

