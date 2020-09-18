Police ID Providence Place mall murder victim as suspect faces judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of stabbing another man to death inside the Providence Place mall appeared in court Friday morning.

Riky Hilario Cabral, 22, was arraigned on a murder charge and ordered held without bail as a probation violator.

The victim was identified Friday by city police as Nazzique Hernandez, 19, of Providence.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said the stabbing took place following a “melee” involving six men late Thursday morning in the food court.

Clements said the victim and suspects knew each other, calling it an “isolated incident.”

Cabral was one of four people arrested thereafter. He’s the only one who’s been charged so far, but Major David Lapatin said more charges could be filed as detectives investigate.

Detectives are looking into whether the fight was gang-related, according to Lapatin, and whether it was connected to a pair of gun-related incidents that took place Thursday night.

