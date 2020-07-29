Police ID Providence homicide victim as search for suspect continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed in the city Tuesday evening.

Manee Castillo, 20, was shot during a fight involving multiple people in front of a home on Herschel Street, Major David Lapatin said Wednesday.

Castillo had already been taken to the hospital by the time police arrived on scene, according to Lapatin. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far, and no suspects or persons of interest were named.

Investigators have been talking to several people and many are cooperating, Lapatin said, adding that the scene spanned multiple homes.

This is the fifth homicide of the year in Providence.

Providence

