PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have identified the city’s eight homicide victim of the year.

Craig Robinson, 24, was shot and killed Wednesday night while driving in the Wanskuck neighborhood. Police said they responded to reports of a crash on Hazael Street and found the Cranston man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Robinson was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin told 12 News on Monday that no arrests had been made. Investigators believe other individuals were inside Robinson’s vehicle when he was shot.

“Let’s just say the whole situation was targeted,” Lapatin added. “So, they weren’t looking for anybody else but the victim and maybe a friend.”

Police said they found shell casings on Phebe Street, which led them to believe the victim was shot there before crashing on Hazael Street.

“Looks like the deceased was behind the driving wheel when he was shot,” Lapatin said. “Seems he drove two blocks where he then struck a fence and a tree.”

Robinson was shot with a semiautomatic handgun, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.