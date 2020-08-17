Police ID man shot, killed in South Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that took place over the weekend on Massachusetts Avenue.

The victim was identified Monday as Kiovany Diaz, 21.

According to Major David Lapatin, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officers followed a Jeep driving at a high rate of speed down Eddy Street toward Rhode Island Hospital. Upon arrival, they saw Diaz’s brother and aunt helping him out of the vehicle.

Diaz died at the hospital the following day.

Lapatin said they believe Diaz was shot while sitting in that same Jeep outside of his home. It’s unclear if his family members were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made thus far and no suspects have been identified. Lapatin said there’s an “outside chance” it was gang-related.

It was the city’s eighth homicide of the year, and third in the last eight days. There’s no apparent connection between them, according to Lapatin.

“It is concerning,” he said. “Don’t forget, we’ve also had three heat waves. Every time you get heat like this and you get more people outside, more people get aggravated.”

“I think that always leads to some sort of uptick in behavior,” Lapatin added.

At this time last year, there had been nine homicides in the city, Providence police records show.