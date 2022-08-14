PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195.

Police sat they operator, Michael Morrissey, 58, of Sharon, Mass., was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, the struck the jersey barrier.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.