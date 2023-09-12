EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police continue to investigate a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Alexsander Rodriguez Santos of East Providence.

Police said that when they arrived Sunday morning at Veterans Memorial Parkway, his car had rolled over and was engulfed in flames.

Rodriguez Santos was pronounced dead at the scene after crews put out the fire.

The crash caused part of the nearby East Bay Pike Path to be closed for several hours.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, but said they’re still looking for more information.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything related the crash is asked to call East Providence police at (401) 435-7600 and dial 20070 for the traffic unit.