Police ID man found shot to death in Olneyville parking lot

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Detectives in Providence believe they’re searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in the city’s Olneyville section last week.

The victim, identified by police as Tyreik Grundy, was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a lot off of Pope Street.

Police believe two people walked up to the vehicle and shot Grundy, though no arrests have been made at this time.

This is the city’s eighth homicide so far this year.

Detectives are also investigating whether Grundy’s murder is connected to a string of shootings that have occurred over the past week.

Grundy’s death came on the heels of what police are calling the largest shooting in the city’s history, when nine people were injured in a gun battle between two rival groups in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood. Police have since charged four of the nine people who were injured, and expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Two people were also shot on Camp Street over the weekend.

