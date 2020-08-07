Police ID East Providence man, 81, hit and killed while riding bicycle

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man died Thursday after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Anthony Lozito, 81, was struck around 10:15 a.m. on the Wampanoag Trail (Route 114) in the area of Forbes Street.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Lozito before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to East Providence police.

Police said the initial investigation showed both the car and Lozito were traveling south on the Wampanoag Trail when the car hit the bicycle’s rear tire.

The driver remained at the scene is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.

The East Providence Police Traffic Unit has been assigned to investigate the crash.