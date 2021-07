PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence man was hit and killed while riding his bike over the weekend.

The bicyclist has been identified by police as 28-year-old Francisco Sosa.

Sosa was riding his bike in near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Plainfield Street late Friday night when he was struck, according to police.

Sosa was rushed to Rhode island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and is not being charged at this time.