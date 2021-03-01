Police ID 19-year-old killed in Providence shooting

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence have identified a 19-year-old man shot and killed inside his car Saturday afternoon at Academy and Maplehurst avenues.

The man was Johnjairo Brito, a police spokeswoman said Monday afternoon.

Brito was behind the wheel of a red sedan when he was hit multiple times, police Maj. David Lapatin said over the weekend. Despite his wounds, he managed to back the car out of a driveway, but hit a pole across a street, then pulled back into the driveway and hit a van.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they were talking to neighbors and eyewitnesses to try and identify a suspect.

