PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A memorial set up at Bucklin Park in Providence pays tribute to the teenager who was fatally shot there Friday night.

The victim was identified Monday as 17-year-old Darnell Whitfield.

Providence police say Whitfield was shot in the stomach near the intersection of Dexter and Waldo streets around 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Those who knew Whitfield have since left candles, balloons and messages honoring him at the spot where he was killed.

No word at this time on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Police have released few details about the active investigation. It was the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

12 News is working to gather more information.