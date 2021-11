PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen car near Atwells Avenue on Saturday, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said three of the teens are 15-years-old and one is 16-years-old.

The vehicle the teens were driving crashed into three cars. Verdi said two of those cars were parked and unoccupied, but the third car was sitting in traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Verdi didn’t have any further details on the investigation.