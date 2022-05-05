PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) employee was arrested Thursday for stealing more than $115,000 worth of settlement checks while working for the state agency, according to R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver.

Wendy Antonelli, 59, of Foster, is accused of stealing more than 100 settlement checks while working as the DLT’s chief labor standards examiner.

Weaver said the investigation into Antonelli’s alleged wrongdoings began after the R.I. State Police Financial Crimes Unit received a complaint directly from the DLT.

In her position, Weaver said Antonelli was responsible for overseeing employee misclassification investigations and the distribution of misclassification settlement checks for employees. Weaver said she held this position for seven years.

The investigation revealed that Antonelli had deposited 132 checks into her own bank accounts by forging employees’ signatures, according to Weaver. In total, Antonelli is alleged to have stolen $115,252.

Antonelli surrendered to police upon learning detectives had a warrant out for her arrest. She’s facing a number of charges, including obtaining money under false pretenses, forgery and counterfeiting in general, and money laundering.

Weaver said she’s also charged with transferring money into other bank accounts in an attempt to mask the source of the funds.

Antonelli was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they’re entitled to a settlement check to contact the DLT Workforce and Safety Regulation Division at (401) 462-8568.

Antonelli no longer works for the DLT, according to a department spokesperson.

“We take our role as safeguards of the public trust very seriously, and are grateful for the work of the R.I. State Police to whom we immediately referred this matter,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson wouldn’t comment further on the allegations against Antonelli, stating that the department “does not comment on criminal investigations or personnel matters.”