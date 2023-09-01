PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Troopers arrested a person who reportedly punched a Providence Fire Department captain in the face at the scene of a car crash Friday evening, according to authorities.

Providence Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lindsay Lague tells 12 News the crash happened on the I-95 North ramp to I-195 East around 5:30 p.m.

Lague said the captain was brought to the hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries.

12 News reached out to Rhode Island State Police for more information but has not yet heard back.