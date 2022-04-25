PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition last week.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old man, was attempting to cross Broad Street in the area of Roger Williams Park Zoo around 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle took off from the scene, but was later recovered, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the driver has not yet been apprehended.

The victim remains at Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.