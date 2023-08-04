PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a triple shooting in Providence that left two men critically wounded Thursday night.

Officers rushed to June Street and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds and more than 20 shell casings littering the roadway.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said two of the victims were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third victim was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are currently focused on a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, which an officer on patrol found abandoned on nearby Goddard Street, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The officer noticed a number of shell casings strewn about the interior of the vehicle, and the report states the front passenger’s side door was riddled with bullet holes.

The vehicle was eventually towed to the Providence Police Department. It’s unclear whether detectives have identified any potential suspects.

The moments leading up to the shooting remain under investigation at this time.