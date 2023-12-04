PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspect facing several charges tied to a shoot-out with Johnston police officers last month in Providence faced a judge on Monday.

Ernesto Vargas, 44, of Providence, was arraigned in Providence District Court where no plea was entered on his behalf. The back wall of the courtroom was lined with more than a dozen officers from the Johnston Police Department, which was involved in the gunfire last week.

Vargas has been charged with several felony charges, including three counts of assault — two of which were against Johnston police officers. He was also charged with one count of license or permit required to carry a pistol, one count of illegal possession of firearms, one count of using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy to commit felony assault.

WATCH: Ernesto Vargas arraignment (Story continues below.)

Vargas is also facing two misdemeanor charges for firing in a compact area and eluding a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle in a high-speed pursuit.

A judge entered no plea to all nine counts on behalf of Vargas, which is typical in felony cases at the district court level. An official plea from the defendant is typically entered when a felony case gets automatically bumped up to R.I. Superior Court.

A state prosecutor accused Vargas of shooting a man in the wrist early last Monday morning on Vandewater Street in Providence. Vargas is already serving an eight-year suspended sentence on a 15-year sentence, which he earned for his role in a 2015 shooting, according to the prosecutor.

According to a Providence police affidavit obtained by 12 News, the victim reported he had been followed in a high-speed chase by another vehicle beginning in North Providence before he was shot in the wrist. After losing the pursuing vehicle — a silver van — the victim called 9-1-1 and drove himself to Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, police said Johnston police spotted a van matching the description and attempted to stop it. The driver took off and was pursued until it stopped on Maynard and Unit streets in Providence, according to the report.

Police said the driver — who they later identified as Vargas — exited the vehicle and fired a handgun at the Johnston officers. Vargas and a passenger then ran away on foot, and the Johnston police officers said they chose to pursue the passenger.

The passenger stopped in the area of Parnell Street, according to police, where he and an officer exchanged gunfire. The passenger has not yet been identified or arrested.

After losing the suspects in the chase, police said they were able to track them using a Pawtucket K-9 unit, along with surveillance footage and a Flock camera.

Investigators also found two cell phones, one of which had a locked screen showing an unidentified Hispanic male. Police said they also found multiple cartridge casings in the parking lot of Unit Street and Maynard Street, behind a home on Parnell Street.

Court records show police found a receipt in the van for gas purchased on Nov. 19 in Providence. At the gas station, police said surveillance video showed a man they believed to be Vargas, wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt that matched the one on the man at the time of the shooting.

Police said they questioned neighbors and learned the suspects were seen running into the back of a home on Parnell Street where they temporarily disappeared. Police said they later discovered evidence showing Vargas lived at that home.

Police said they questioned a woman at that home who “demonstrated an unwillingness to cooperate with investigators” and didn’t provide them with surveillance video. When police searched the woman’s name on her publicly shared social media site, however, they said they found photos of her with the same Hispanic man that appeared on the locked screen of one of the phones they found at the scene of the shooting.

Another Nov. 19 receipt from a grocery store led police to identify Vargas with the woman police questioned on Parnell Street, according to court documents.

A judge issued a search warrant for the Parnell Street home and police said they found a security camera system DVR that had been removed. The the cameras were no longer operating since the DVR was its power source, they added.

Detectives also said they found cell phones believed to be operated by Vargas and the woman police saw him on surveillance video at the grocery store. They also found a box for a new phone, without a phone inside, plus numerous pill bottles with Vargas’s name on it.

Court documents show a blue sweatshirt, believed to be the same one Vargas was wearing at the time of the shooting, was found in a bag inside a closet. Plus, a red dot optic police say “is mainly used for handguns,” was found inside the kitchen.

Providence police said they arrested Vargas in East Greenwich last week, a few days after the shooting occurred. At his arraignment on Monday, prosecutors asked for bond to be set at $200,000 with surety “given the extreme danger that this defendant poses, especially to law enforcement.”

“I believe that that danger far outweighs any sort of bail guidelines, and it warrants $200,000 with surety bail,” prosecutors argued in court.

State prosecutors explained in addition to violating the terms of his sentence in the 2015 shooting, Vargas was also a violator in a 2015 drugs case.

Joseph Voccola, the attorney representing Vargas in court, tried to get the judge to lower Vargas’s bond, calling it “excessive.”

“He’s a lifelong resident, he was gainfully employed at the time of his arrest, I don’t think he poses a threat to flee,” Voccola said.

A judge ultimately sided with the prosecutor.

A R.I. Department of Corrections spokesperson told Target 12 Vargas was at the Intake Service Center awaiting trial with charges pending. Vargas is due back in district court in March.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White and Alex-Torres Perez contributed to this report.