EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from her mother’s East Providence home Thursday.

Police believe Penelope McClure was kidnapped by her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, following a domestic disturbance.

Both Penelope and Jordan were last seen on a family member’s security camera shortly after noon in Rehoboth, Mass.

In the surveillance footage, police said Jordan was seen with Penelope packing personal belongings into his 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police believe Jordan may be taking Penelope to Kentucky.

Penelope McClure (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

Jordan McClure (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

Jordan McClure’s pickup truck (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

Penelope has red hair and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.

Jordan has brown hair, a tattoo of a cross on his chest and was last seen wearing a baseball hat, long-sleeved flannel and jeans. His truck is blue and bears Massachusetts license plate 2ESH88.

Anyone who spots them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.