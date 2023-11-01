EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested an East Providence man accused of firing a gun from his vehicle and attempting to break into an estranged family member’s home over the weekend.

Kevin Rodrigues, 37, is facing numerous charges in connection with the incidents, which happened within 24 hours of each other.

The investigation began early Saturday morning, when officers responded to reports of gunshots on City View Avenue. Detectives learned that six shots were fired from a passing vehicle, which was later traced back to Rodrigues.

Kevin Rodriguez (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

Police said the attempted break-in happened early Sunday morning as detectives were still searching for a suspect in the shots-fired investigation.

Investigators later learned that Rodrigues had “threatened to shoot various people and engage officers in a shootout,” according to police.

Rodrigues was taken into custody Sunday evening outside his Fort Street home. Detectives searched his home and found approximately 700 rounds of pistol, rifle and shotgun ammunition, as well as two semi-automatic pistols, an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, several large-capacity magazines, and two vials of testosterone.

Police said detectives also found ammunition in his vehicle that matched the shell casings found on City View Avenue.

Rodrigues was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, attempted breaking and entering, vandalism, disorderly conduct, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, and obstructing an officer in the line of duty.

He was released on $10,000 surety bond pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024.