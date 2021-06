PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they’re actively searching for a suspect after a double stabbing Sunday night in Providence.

Officers reportedly responded to Grover Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday to find two females injured.

Both woman were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where one is in critical condition, according to officials.

Detectives are actively investigating the case.

No names or ages have been released.

