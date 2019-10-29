Police determine no credible threat made at Hope High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two high school students were taken into custody during an investigation into a threat at Hope High School Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Providence Public School Department Emily Martineau tells Eyewitness News the school was placed on lockdown around 2:45 p.m. after a student reported hearing someone talking about a gun.

Police responded to the school and took two students into custody for questioning. After speaking with the two students, police determined there was no weapon and the threat was not credible.

“We take incidents like this very seriously and are thankful everyone is safe,” Martineau said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It’s unclear if the students questioned will face any charges in connection with the threat, or if they were released from police custody.