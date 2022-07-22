PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Connecticut men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting near the Providence Place mall this past weekend, according to police.

Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News that officers responded to Francis Street for reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Lapatin said the victim, a 28-year-old man, transported himself to Rhode Island Hospital after he was shot in the leg.

The man told officers he was shot while returning his 2-year-old daughter to his mother as part of their joint custody agreement.

Lapatin said they chose Francis Street as the pick-up and drop-off location because it was between his home in Brockton, Mass., and her home in Norwich, Conn.

The situation escalated when the victim, according to Lapatin, approached the mother’s car and started arguing with one of her passengers.

Lapatin said that’s when the passenger pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he ran back to his car.

The victim told police a second passenger then got out of the car and began firing in his direction.

Lapatin said the man’s daughter and a friend were still inside his car when he got back into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The child was not injured in the incident.

Police identified the shooters as Jim Peterson Durandisse, 24, and Karlijaphey Theodore, 23, both of Norwich, and arrested them Thursday night.

Both Peterson Durandisse and Theodore were charged with felony assault and possession of a firearm without a license. They’re currently awaiting extradition to Rhode Island.