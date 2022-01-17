Providence police to provide update on year’s 1st homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives returned to the scene of a deadly weekend shooting Monday to search for evidence that they hope will point their investigation in the right direction.

Officers were called to the intersection of Elmwood and Potter avenues early Sunday morning for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said the officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those men died from his injuries, while the other was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The second victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of both victims have not yet been released. The shooting remains under investigation, and a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department tells 12 News there will be a media briefing regarding the investigation sometime Tuesday.

The deadly shooting marked the Providence’s first homicide of the year, and follows one of the capital city’s deadliest years since 2009.

In a social media post, Mayor Jorge Elorza continued his crusade against gun violence.

“Guns are simply too accessible, both here in Providence and across the country, and we must continue our efforts to remove these weapons and keep them from being used for senseless violence,” he wrote.

Last week, Elorza announced that Providence is making a major investment in the city’s youth by utilizing federal funding to create a series on nonviolence programs.

The mayor said the programs will address the root causes of violence by providing critical supports, skills and opportunities for the city’s youth.

It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody, but Elorza encouraged anyone with information that may assist detectives in their investigation to reach out to the Providence Police Department by calling (401) 272-3121.