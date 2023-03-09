PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police tracked down a car a short time after it was stolen Thursday afternoon and tell 12 News the person behind the wheel was 13 years old.

According to police, the vehicle was taken in the area of River Avenue and the initial report was that a child was inside.

Officers swarmed the area and quickly located the car a few blocks away on Atlas Street. No one else was inside at the time.

#BREAKING: Police tell me a child, estimated to be under 13 years old, stole a car on River Street in Providence this afternoon. The vehicle, with the child behind the wheel, was found on Atlas Street a short time later. No one else was inside.



📸: @RyanWelchPhotog. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dJrbyHCwRR — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 9, 2023

Police said the car has since been returned to its owner and the suspect is being turned over to the youth services bureau.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.