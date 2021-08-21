Police charge suspect in Providence arson investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have charged a man who’s accused of setting fire to a home in Providence late last year.

Alex Lopez, 35, was indicted on one count of first-degree arson on Thursday, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The charge stems from an investigation into the cause of a fire last October that displaced two families in Providence.

Three adults and two children were able to escape the home safely, including one man who had to be rescued off of the roof of the home. One firefighter was treated for minor burns at the hospital.

The arson squad was called to investigate and the cause of the fire was believed to have started near a couch on the sidewalk outside the building.

Lopez is set to be arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Sept. 8.