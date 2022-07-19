PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who police say robbed a Providence strip club at gunpoint Monday afternoon is due in court.

Jontay Goode, 30, is expected to face a judge Thursday on an armed robbery charge.

Cadillac Lounge manager Ed Imondi told 12 News he was preparing to open the club and counting money in his office on Monday when Goode walked in and pointed a gun at his head.

Goode was wearing a full “head mask” in an effort to disguise himself, according to police.

Imondi said he had one of the club’s two safes open and roughly $3,500 in his hand at the time, which Goode took and then demanded Imondi open the other safe, which contained $22,000 in $1 bills.

Imondi said the suspect knew the layout of the building, including which safe had the most money inside. That’s one of the reasons why he and owner Dick Shappy believe it may have been an inside job.

“Why would you not care about the [safe] that I already have open? You can see there’s money in there,” Imondi said. “He said ‘no, not that safe. I want the money that’s in that one.’ What does that tell you? Somebody knows something here.”