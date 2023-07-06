EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a hammer earlier this week has been charged with felony assault.

Kenneth Jackson, 47, attacked the 74-year-old victim in the Riverside Plaza parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

(Dani Flores/WPRI-TV)

Jackson took off after bystanders wrestled the hammer away from him, according to police. He was eventually found nearby and taken into custody.

Police said Jackson and the victim do not know each other, and the motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Jackson has been charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit murder and disorderly conduct.

He was ordered held pending a mental health evaluation and will return to court later this month for a competency hearing.