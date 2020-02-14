Police catch ‘serial vandal’ in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted for defacing public property throughout Providence has been arrested, according to the city’s police department.

Police have charged Jesus Ruiz with eight misdemeanor counts of graffiti.

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

City Councilman Michael Correia alleges Ruiz is responsible for several acts of vandalism in his ward. He commended police for catching Ruiz before “he defaced anything else.”

“I am a fan of ‘street art’ when it has been commissioned or the artist has received permission to create art on a specific site,” Correia said in a statement. “But, there is a difference between that work and vandalism, and we must remember that.”