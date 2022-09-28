Courtesy: Providence Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to Rhodes Street for reports of a stolen vehicle with a 1-year-old and 4-year-old inside.

Police said the department was later contacted by a nurse who found the two kids on the side of the road near Rhode Island Hospital.

Both children have been reunited with their mother.

The circumstances surrounding the theft are unclear at this time, though police said they’re actively searching for the vehicle.

Police described the stolen vehicle as a blue Honda SUV with a Rhode Island license plate that reads “1CS204.” It’s believed the suspect is a man and is driving the vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information is provided.