Police capture 8th suspect in Federal Hill murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An eight suspect wanted in connection with a deadly beating and stabbing in the Federal Hill section of Providence is now in police custody.

Sharkym Brown, 23, of Providence, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday morning in the death of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral, according to police.

Cabral, of North Providence, was killed during a fight involving up to 20 people in a parking lot off Atwells Avenue in the early morning hours of June 30, police said. The investigation revealed he and his friends, as well as the suspects, had been drinking at Club Seven on nearby Spruce Street and left within minutes of each other.

Six other people are already facing murder and conspiracy charges while a seventh suspect was charged with felony assault.

Club Seven was shut down by the city’s Board of Licenses last month. The following week, the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation ruled the club could reopen with conditions during its appeal.

According to court records, Brown is currently awaiting trial on charges of domestic assault and breaking and entering. He has multiple previous convictions, including for assault and eluding police.