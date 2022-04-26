PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Brown University students were hurt Monday night after they were shot with paintballs.

According to Providence police, the victims said they were at the intersection of Brook and Cushing streets just before 10:30 p.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and fired paintballs “in rapid succession.”

The students were hit in their right arms and shoulders, police said. They suffered minor bruises but declined medical treatment.

The suspect vehicle drove off after the paintballs were fired. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

The attack is the latest in a string of incidents involving nonlethal weapons such as paintball guns and pellet guns.

Four separate pellet gun shootings were reported in Providence in one weekend last month. Some students from Johnston High School were also suspended in March after having a pellet gun fight in the school’s parking lot.