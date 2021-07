PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are questioning the driver accused of hitting a 9-year-old boy in Providence Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Hawkins Street near Branch Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police said the boy was crossing the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. He was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear whether the driver will be facing any charges.