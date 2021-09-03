Police: Box truck driver caused deadly crash in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Providence.

Rhode Island State Police said Andre Gilbert, 27, was driving a box truck in the high-speed lane on Route 146 South when he rear-ended an SUV that was stopped in traffic.

The passenger of the SUV, identified by police as 78-year-old Frances Furnell of North Smithfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Gilbert was charged with one count of driving to endanger resulting in death and one count of driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

