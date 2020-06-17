Police, ATF offer $10K reward for information on arson at state building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting fire to a state building during the riots in Providence earlier this month.

Rhode Island State Police teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the arson that forced the R.I. Division of Taxation to close its office for more than a week.

State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin previously told Eyewitness News it appeared that someone threw a “firebomb” into the building. The fire was quickly brought under control, however, the building sustained “extensive” water damage.

The offices reopened last Friday after the building was repaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Tipline at (401) 383-7723.