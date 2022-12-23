PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they have arrested a Providence man for possession with intent to deliver cocaine following an investigation into drug dealing in the area of Imera Street.

Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, 36, of 49 Imera St., Providence, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with possession of one-to-five kilograms of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Providence police announced Friday.

Police said the arrest came after the department’s Narcotics Bureau detectives launched an investigation into a “high volume” of drug dealing in that area of the city. As part of the probe, police said they identified Ortiz and watched him selling illegal drugs on Sisson Street.

“As police approached him they observed a large bag of suspected cocaine in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, which was immediately seized by police,” police said in a statement.

Officers arrested Ortiz and subsequently executed a search warrant on his home where they seized three kilograms of cocaine and “various items used for the distribution of narcotics,” according to police.

“Ortiz was transported to central station where he confessed to detectives that he was in fact attempting to sell narcotics when police approached him earlier that day,” police said.

The investigation was led by Captain Roger Aspinall, commander of the Narcotics Bureau.