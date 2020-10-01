Police arrest murder suspect in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A suspect in a murder investigation was taken into custody Thursday evening in Providence, 12 News has learned.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin confirmed the arrest but didn’t name the suspect or specify which murder that person was being sought for.

He also said a crash that occurred on Valley Street is related to the arrest. A 12 News crew on scene saw detectives laying out evidence markers and taping off the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.