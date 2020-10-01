Police arrest murder suspect in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A suspect in a murder investigation was taken into custody Thursday evening in Providence, 12 News has learned.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin confirmed the arrest but didn’t name the suspect or specify which murder that person was being sought for.

He also said a crash that occurred on Valley Street is related to the arrest. A 12 News crew on scene saw detectives laying out evidence markers and taping off the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour