Police arrest man who allegedly chased store owner with machete

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man accused of chasing the owner of a liquor store with a machete is now in police custody.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Summit Liquors on Hartford Avenue. The owner told police he was behind the register when a customer became agitated while waiting in line to check out.

The customer reportedly yelled expletives at the owner, and the owner said he told the man not to act that way in his store, the report says.

The customer allegedly left the store and retrieved a machete from the trunk of a blue 2002 Toyota Camry. He then chased after the owner with the weapon, according to the report.

The owner, who had followed the suspect outside, ran back into the liquor store and called 911.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Lewis Martinez, on a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The owner told police the incident may have been captured on surveillance cameras. That video has not been made available to Eyewitness News.