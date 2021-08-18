Police arrest man wanted in deadly double shooting outside Providence nightclub

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have captured the suspect accused of shooting and killing two Massachusetts men outside of a Providence nightclub earlier this month, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Miguel Lacourt, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Johnston, Verdi said.

Lacourt was wanted on two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Mario Diaz, 27, of Boston, and Kerwins Pimental, 29, of Mattapan.

Police said the two men were among a group of 10 friends celebrating a birthday at Fuego Lounge when a fight broke out with another group, which Lacourt was apart of.

At one point during the altercation, police believe Lacourt retrieved a gun from a nearby vehicle and shot both Diaz and Pimental.

It’s unclear at this time whether the two groups knew each other prior to the incident.

The deaths of Diaz and Pimental are among an ongoing string of violence in Providence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/13/21: John J. Igliozzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community