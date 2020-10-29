Police arrest man suspected of trying to incite violence on Halloween weekend

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a man they believe attempted to organize a weekend of violence in the capital city, Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said Thursday.

A poster advertising the event began circulating on social media last week amid protests in the wake of the officer-involved moped crash that critically injured Jhamal Gonsalves.

The poster made clear that the event, which was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday nights, would “not be a peaceful protest.”

Verdi said Jonah Pierre was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

The charge, according to Verdi, stemmed from a threat Pierre made toward someone at one of last week’s protests.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News Pierre had a BB gun and a box cutter on him at the time of his arrest.

Verdi confirmed that Pierre is also believed to be the organizer of the event, though it’s unclear at this time whether Pierre circulated the flyers himself or if others were involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Rep Anastasia Williams

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour