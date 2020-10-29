Police arrest man suspected of trying to incite violence on Halloween weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a man they believe attempted to organize a weekend of violence in the capital city, Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said Thursday.

A poster advertising the event began circulating on social media last week amid protests in the wake of the officer-involved moped crash that critically injured Jhamal Gonsalves.

The poster made clear that the event, which was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday nights, would “not be a peaceful protest.”

Verdi said Jonah Pierre was taken into custody Thursday on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

The charge, according to Verdi, stemmed from a threat Pierre made toward someone at one of last week’s protests.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News Pierre had a BB gun and a box cutter on him at the time of his arrest.

Verdi confirmed that Pierre is also believed to be the organizer of the event, though it’s unclear at this time whether Pierre circulated the flyers himself or if others were involved.