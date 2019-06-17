Police arrest 7 during investigation into Providence shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested seven people in connection with two shootings that recently occurred in the capital city.
According to the Rhode Island State Police, investigators believe the incidents stem from conflict between rival street gangs.
The investigation began following a shooting outside of Club Seven on May 20. Police said two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk outside the club, located on Spruce Street.
The second shooting occurred on June 16 near El Patio Night Club, where police said Jean Garrido, 29, was shot in the back.
Garrido was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police said Garrido is one of the seven people who are being charged. He is facing charges of possession of a pistol without a license, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence and firing in a compact area.
Janssye Toucet, 32, of North Providence and Tatiana Flores, 25, of Providence are both being charged in connection with both shootings:
Toucet is facing the following charges in connection with the shooting on May 20:
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury
- Possession of a pistol without a license
He is also facing the following charges in connection with the shooting on June 16:
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence
Flores is facing the following charges in connection to the shooting on May 20:
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury
- Possession of a pistol without a permit
She is also facing the following charges in connection to the shooting on June 16:
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- possession of a pistol without a license
Four other suspects are also facing charges in connection to the shooting on June 16:
Jonathan Garrido, 26, of Providence
- Conspiracy to sell a firearm
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
Anthony Florian, 26, of Warwick
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Firing in a compact area
- Eluding police
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
Keven Restrepo, 28, of Cranston
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Firing in a compact area
- Possession of a firearm after conviction of a crime of violence
Nathan Geter, 28, of Woonsocket
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Cocaine)
- Possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Cocaine)
- Conspiracy to sell a firearm
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within a school zone
- Resisting arrest
- Obstruction of justice
All except for Jean Garrido are being held pending formal arraignment. Jean Garrido will be arraigned at a later date.
Police expect to arrest additional suspects as the investigation continues.