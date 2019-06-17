Police arrest 7 during investigation into Providence shootings

(From top left: Keven Restrepo, Nathan Geter, Jonathan Garrido, Tatiana Flores, Jannssye Toucet and Anthony Floridian, courtesy of RI State Police)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested seven people in connection with two shootings that recently occurred in the capital city.

According to the Rhode Island State Police, investigators believe the incidents stem from conflict between rival street gangs.

The investigation began following a shooting outside of Club Seven on May 20. Police said two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk outside the club, located on Spruce Street.

The second shooting occurred on June 16 near El Patio Night Club, where police said Jean Garrido, 29, was shot in the back.

Garrido was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said Garrido is one of the seven people who are being charged. He is facing charges of possession of a pistol without a license, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence and firing in a compact area.

Janssye Toucet, 32, of North Providence and Tatiana Flores, 25, of Providence are both being charged in connection with both shootings:

Toucet is facing the following charges in connection with the shooting on May 20:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury

Possession of a pistol without a license

He is also facing the following charges in connection with the shooting on June 16:

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Possession of a pistol without a license

Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence

Flores is facing the following charges in connection to the shooting on May 20:

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury

Possession of a pistol without a permit

She is also facing the following charges in connection to the shooting on June 16:

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

possession of a pistol without a license

Four other suspects are also facing charges in connection to the shooting on June 16:

Jonathan Garrido, 26, of Providence

Conspiracy to sell a firearm

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

Anthony Florian, 26, of Warwick

Possession of a pistol without a license

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Firing in a compact area

Eluding police

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

Keven Restrepo, 28, of Cranston

Possession of a pistol without a license

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Firing in a compact area

Possession of a firearm after conviction of a crime of violence

Nathan Geter, 28, of Woonsocket

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Cocaine)

Conspiracy to sell a firearm

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within a school zone

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of justice

All except for Jean Garrido are being held pending formal arraignment. Jean Garrido will be arraigned at a later date.

Police expect to arrest additional suspects as the investigation continues.