Police arrest 3 men on marijuana, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three Rhode Island men have been arrested, and investigators seized more than 500 marijuana plants, almost 140 pounds of usable marijuana and 13 guns in a drug investigation.

State police said Friday that court-authorized searches at three addresses also yielded more than $87,000 in cash, more than 22 pounds of butane honey oil, a derivative of pot, as well as equipment used in the growth, manufacture and packaging of marijuana.

Alfred Ancone, of Coventry; Thomas Moulton, of Warwick; and Michael Vitone, of Providence all face a variety of drug and gun charges.

They were held without bail pending a status conference next week.