PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a two-month investigation into an illegal firearms distribution operation, Providence police say they have made two arrests.

Maj. David Lapatin and other members of the department have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the investigation.

Watch it live using the video player above.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of seven firearms and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Both suspects, who have not yet been identified, were charged with multiple felony offenses.

Providence police detectives worked with multiple departments, including Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.