PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Providence pawn shop at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News officers were called to Fall River Pawn Brokers on Elmwood Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun.

Lapatin said the manager of the pawn shop told officers an employee let the man inside after he rang the buzzer at the front entrance.

Once inside, police said the man grabbed the employee by the arm, pulled out a gun and threatened to “shoot the place up.”

The suspect then put the gun to the employee’s waist and demanded he give him the gold jewelry inside of the glass display cases, according to Lapatin.

It was at that point that police said the man pulled a black hammer from his waistband and began trying to smash the display case open.

When the suspect realized he couldn’t break the glass with his hammer, Lapatin said he pointed his gun at the display case and shot it once, shattering the glass.

Lapatin said the man then reached into the display and stole several pieces of gold jewelry before running out of the store towards Arch Street.

The employee was able to break free and escape to the back of the store after the suspect shot the display case display case, according to police. He was not injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black Gucci hat and sunglasses, a white surgical mask, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Lapatin said that a large amount of jewelry was taken, but he did not specify how much it was worth.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.