PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police and Fire Arson crew are investigating an incident that occurred on Chalkstone Avenue early Sunday morning.

A Providence spokesperson told 12 News police received a call at approximately 3:58 a.m. with concerns of potential arson on Chalkstone Avenue.

On Chalkstone, Providence firefighters put out a fire from a 2010 Toyota 4Runner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.