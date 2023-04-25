PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three people, including an 8-year-old boy, were stabbed in Providence Tuesday night, according to authorities.
The stabbing happened at an apartment on Reynolds Avenue. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said the child was stabbed multiple times, while a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were each stabbed once.
Lapatin said a 22-year-old man is in custody.
The stabbing appears to be a “domestic situation,” Lapatin said, adding that the victims and suspect are related.
The victims are all currently in stable condition at the hospital.